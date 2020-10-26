discussion
Yeechan Ko
Maker
Founder of da Vinci
🎈
Hello PH!👋😸 I am a maker from Korea. Really nice to meet you all and get to introduce my product. I surf a lot on the internet - for work, for personal matters, or out of pure curiosity or entertainment. And I always had this strong desire to save my own ideas or notes about them, so that they never fade away with time, and become my valuable resource for creation. In order to achieve that, I've used several productivity tools from Pocket to Evernote Clipper (and many other stuff, Raindrop recently). They first seemed to meet my needs, but were later found to be over-complex or over-simplified - it didn't work out. For example, the links that I saved in Pocket several years ago - I couldn't even remember why I saved them and what it was about. They were all useless. I've thought through this problem deeply for long, and came to a conclusion that none of existing tools asked the most important question - "Why do people save a link?". They are many scenarios when people want to save a link -- Do you want to read it later? Do you want to keep it with note for reference purpose? Do you want to visit them frequently? or do you want to share them with others? With this question, I quit my job and started building a right tool by myself. I initially covered two important scenarios - "read Later", and "write Note", and made them ridiculously simple and smooth. And here it is on PH! I gave special focus on the shortcuts so that this "tool" speeds you up, not down. Also, I'm planning to add a few core concepts like social, favorites, organizing, etc., all of them conceived and built in a very thoughtful way. Why do we save links in the end? I think we do it because we want get wonderful things done by attaining our better selves - to become more resourceful, more knowledgeable, and more experienced - just like great Leonardo da Vinci. I hope you could give da Vinci a try and tell us how you liked it. Be da Vinci!
Forgot one important thing to note: It is 100% FREE now, and will be for ever. Mark my words!
