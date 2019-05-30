📷🎨 D Emptyspace lets you create and explore inspiring virtual 3D art and photo galleries on your iPhone. More than just albums, collages and photo management. No other app lets you arrange photos and other artwork in galleries that tell stories. 🎨📷
Hello Product Hunters, 👋 We’ve gained so much by seeing epic images on Instagram every day, but at the same time we’ve lost the sense of storytelling you get from seeing pictures in a curated gallery. D Emptyspace lets you curate immersive 3D galleries with your photos and artwork so you can share them with your friends. Here’s some of what we’ve built into the app: 👨🎤Customize your virtual gallery so it’s as unique as your art. Choose from a variety of immersive 3D gallery templates. 🏛Host a virtual gallery opening. Inviting friends to your art gallery or photo gallery is as easy as sharing a link. 🖼Find inspiration on every wall. Explore artists and styles. Discover new works. It’s like walking through a never ending museum. 👭Build relationships. Meet kindred spirits. D Emptyspace is built around connections and community. This is the first app my team and I have launched together. We’ll be here all day to answer your questions and we’re really eager to have you try out D Emptyspace.
