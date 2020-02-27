Discussion
Fanhatcha Kone
Maker
Hi everyone, I hope you are doing well, According to this anonymous source: "Only half of programming is coding. The other 90% is debugging". In order to soften the debugging process for programmers, I developed an algorithm called CypherAce that will help engineers, whether they are beginners or professionals, to fix rapidly the bugs in their code. You just have to search the bug you are facing; if it exists on StackOverflow, the algorithm will give you directly the right answer. No need to always go through the entire discussion feed on StackOverflow to find the correct answer. Please visit: https://cypherace.projanalytics.com to use the tool. It is totally free and available to everyone. Enjoy cypherace and happy coding!
