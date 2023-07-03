Products
Home
→
Product
→
Cypher Wallet
Cypher Wallet
Multi-chain crypto wallet with a crypto debit card
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Crypto Wallets are currently too geeky for mainstream users. We are building CypherD Wallet to solve this and take the web3 browsing experience to mainstream users. We also have built the world's cheapest EVM cross-chain bridge.
Launched in
Crypto
Web3
Cryptocurrency
by
Cypher Wallet
About this launch
Cypher Wallet
Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet with a Crypto Debit Card
1
review
10
followers
Follow for updates
Cypher Wallet by
Cypher Wallet
was hunted by
Kuberan Marimuthu
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Kuberan Marimuthu
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
Cypher Wallet
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Cypher Wallet's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
