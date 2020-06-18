  1. Home
  2.  → Cykee

Cykee

A camera app with Twists

Presenting you, Cykee!
Every photo has a story, Cykee lets you pen down that story.
Categorize and search using TAGS.
Cykee welcomes all your photos, even the messy, quirky one's you can't put on social media. They too deserve caption and tagging :P
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Sara M
Sara M
Maker
First Product ! Coder is Abrar Mukadam (Thanks Abrar!) Cykee (Psyche) means ‘Soul’. Current features > Caption, tag, auto tag, search. Example of how auto tag can be used ... > Imagine going to Dubai for vacation! In order to categorize all your photos, set the auto tag as #DxbTrip or #DubaiDiaries, whatever you like and go ahead click your pictures for as long you want. All of them will be automatically tagged.( Currently only 1 tag can be auto tagged ) .. Fast forward years > you suddenly wanna relive those amazing moments > all you have to do is Search #DxbTrip or #whateverYouChose > Happy\Nostalgic you : ) Let me know if anyone wants any more examples of any feature :P This is initial phase of Cykee! FREE for few more days. Thank you :)
Upvote (1)Share
Nazmul Husain
Nazmul Husain
Cool invention!
UpvoteShare