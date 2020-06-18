Discussion
Sara M
Maker
First Product ! Coder is Abrar Mukadam (Thanks Abrar!) Cykee (Psyche) means ‘Soul’. Current features > Caption, tag, auto tag, search. Example of how auto tag can be used ... > Imagine going to Dubai for vacation! In order to categorize all your photos, set the auto tag as #DxbTrip or #DubaiDiaries, whatever you like and go ahead click your pictures for as long you want. All of them will be automatically tagged.( Currently only 1 tag can be auto tagged ) .. Fast forward years > you suddenly wanna relive those amazing moments > all you have to do is Search #DxbTrip or #whateverYouChose > Happy\Nostalgic you : ) Let me know if anyone wants any more examples of any feature :P This is initial phase of Cykee! FREE for few more days. Thank you :)
Cool invention!
