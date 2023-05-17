Products
Home
→
Product
→
Cygnus
Cygnus
We identify your anonymous website visitors
We identify up to 50% of your anonymous website visitors and give you their emails. eCommerce brands can add a whole new revenue channel in days and see an increase in email revenue up to 5x.
Launched in
Email
Marketing
E-Commerce
by
Cygnus
About this launch
Cygnus
We identify your anonymous website visitors
Cygnus by
Cygnus
was hunted by
Flobathier
in
Email
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Flobathier
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
Cygnus
is not rated yet. This is Cygnus's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
