Cyclops
Cyclops
Developer Friendly Kubernetes
Cyclops is an open-source dev tool that simplifies Kubernetes with an easy-to-use UI, making it less intimidating. Thanks to our templates, Cyclops turns hours and days of configuring applications into a few clicks.
Open Source
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Cyclops
Stateful
Cyclops
Developer Friendly Kubernetes
Cyclops by
Cyclops
Juraj Karadza
Open Source
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Juraj Karadza
Petar Cvitanović
. Featured on July 31st, 2024.
Cyclops
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on January 31st, 2024.
Upvotes
34
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
