Cycle Notes
Study your Notes using RSS
Discussion
kameron tanseli
Maker
Hi Everyone 🙌, Much to my dismay, I realized that I never go back and reread my notes. I spend all this time writing great notes and never refreshing my mind on the things that matter to me. I decided to integrate my notes into my daily learning experience which is through RSS. CycleNotes was born because I believe that the best way to keep up with your notes over time is to read small snippets of them every day. CycleNotes offers: 1. Markdown support. Leverage the power of Markdown to expressively write notes whichever way you like. 2. Daily remembrance. CycleNotes parses your notes and extracts small easy to remember snippets which are then sent to you every day. 3. Integrate with your existing note apps. Don’t worry about losing your favorite note-taking apps. (Evernote coming soon if they reply to me 😅) Would love to hear everyone's thoughts on this :)
