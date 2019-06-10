Ask
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
An open-world, action-adventure story ft. Keanu Reeves
Xbox One
Tech
+ 1
#5 Product of the Day
Today
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification.
Featured
an hour ago
Keanu Reeves to star in Cyberpunk 2077, release date April 2020
Cyberpunk 2077 showed up at the E3 2019 Microsoft press conference on Sunday, and there's a new star of the show: himself, Keanu Reeves. Reeves showed up on the stage after the premiere of a new Cyberpunk trailer, which ended with his appearance. He announced the game will release April 16, 2020.
Cyberpunk 2077 gets an April 2020 release date - and Keanu Reeves
At Microsoft's E3 Xbox briefing, the crowd was taken by surprise when a likeness of Keanu Reeves appeared at the end of a new trailer for CD Projekt Red's ambitious new open-world RPG, Cyberpunk 2077.
Cyberpunk 2077 will be released April 16th, 2020 and feature Keanu Reeves
Microsoft has revealed a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, which has also been given a release date and a big-name star: Keanu Reeves. The trailer offered a lot of the same elements we saw last year, including a dark (yet neon-drenched) future where body modifications and criminal activity are common.
Would you recommend Cyberpunk 2077 to a friend?
2
0
0
Discussion
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
KEANU REEVES!
an hour ago
Baris
For the love of Keanu 😍💸💸
an hour ago
Ryan Roberts
I really hope this game lives up to the expectations people have.
41 minutes ago
