Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alex Sideris
Maker
Pro
👋 Hey Hunters, happy Valentine's day! I'm afraid I am not presenting something you can give as a present to your lovely partner, but a tool to help you grow your business. So, recently I started working at a high growth tech startup. It’s my first experience working for a company that is growing rapidly and I'm seeing from the inside what it looks and feels like. Honestly, it’s a bit surreal and I love it. We have new needs popping up every single day, and we research for new tools that could help us solve these problems. Being funded, the company can afford to purchase the tool we think will help us the most. Also, since it’s not a huge Enterprise, decisions are made quickly. Of course, it’s not the only company in the world that is growing rapidly. There is so much money being raised every single day in the world, it’s ridiculous. San Fransisco, New York, LA, London, Tel Aviv, Singapore. Millions. All these companies are on a mission to increase velocity, and the millions that are raised are spent on employees, offices and paid services. Maybe you have a service that could help! I decided to build CyberLeads in order to create an easy way to stay up to date with all the tech startups that just raised money, instead of manually searching and spending hours of your time on repetitive and mundane tasks. Especially if you are the founder, your time is valuable! By subscribing to CyberLeads, you will receive an email with a list of hundreds of startups that just raised money. I collect the data myself, manually, so it’s not some script that collects garbage. Data includes information about the company, the funding, founders/CEOs/CTOs, available emails, etc. TLDR; 1) Subscribe to CyberLeads (takes about ten seconds) 2) Receive hundreds of leads every month (human collected data) 3) Start reaching out and closing deals For today, launch day, the price is at a special discount, $29/mo, which I believe is a steal! I'm putting my shoes on to go to work now, so I'll be there, nervous as hell, and will try my best to answer to your comments during lunch break! ❤️
Upvote (1)Share