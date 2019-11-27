Cyberify by Beans

Discussion
Black Friday/Cyber Monday is now a very big event when it comes to online sales. Yet, most of the marketing emails we receive during that period are not good looking at all. So we decided to create this free tool that will help you easily create professional beautifully designed emails for your BFCM campaign. Here is what you can do with Cyberify: - Browse a dozen of very creative BFCM templates - Easily customize the campaign of your choosing with our built-in editor. Super mega easy to use. No code. No drag-and-drop. - Download production ready HTML and MJML files PS: Cyberify was built in less than 24hours. So you will likely find some bugs. Please do not hesitate to report them so that we could fix them asap. PS2: We will be adding more templates until the end of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday season. So if you interested, stay tuned.
