Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Cyberdesk
Cyberdesk
Open source API to control a virtual desktop
Visit
Upvote 74
Cyberdesk is an open source API for building computer agents that control full virtual desktops. Easily start, scale, and send actions to cloud desktops — perfect for building AI employees, desktop extraction workflows, and more.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
API
•
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Cyberdesk
Open source API to control a virtual desktop
Follow
74
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Cyberdesk by
Cyberdesk
was hunted by
Alan Duong
in
API
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Alan Duong
and
Mahmoud Al-Madi
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
Cyberdesk
is not rated yet. This is Cyberdesk's first launch.