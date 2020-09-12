Cyanite 2.0

discussion
Calum Webb
Hey ?Makers, What's new in Cyanite since your first launch?
@calum Hey Calum! Good to hear from you and happy to share the two big updates with you: 1. You can now upload your own music into Cyanite and have it tagged on genre, mood, bpm, voice and energy level. 2. You can now find similar tracks in your own music library with any reference track from Spotify. e.g.: "Do I have a song in my library that sounds like The Weeknd - Blinding Lights?" --> These two features were the most requested ones.
Hi Hunters & Diggers! We're super excited to share our second Cyanite version with you. Our goal is to empower players in the music industry with AI technology to better work with today's masses of music and to easily integrate AI into their workflows. We are based in Berlin & Mannheim, GER, and work with forward-thinking companies from the areas of publishing, production music, and radio. Feel free to contact us! We are always excited to exchange ideas and share our vision about the future of music. We hope you have fun with the tool and that it contributes to your work with music. The Cyanite team P.S. For the coders: we also have everything published via our API - check it out here: https://api-docs.cyanite.ai/
