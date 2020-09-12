  1. Home
Cyanite 2.0

AI for music analysis & recommendation

Cyanite 2.0 has gone live: our AI tool for music professionals.
🎼 Auto-tag your own music on bpm, key, genre, mood etc.
🔍 Find similar tracks in your own music database.
🎯 Visualize the mood of your songs.
TC Top Picks Berlin 2019: CyaniteCyanite uses AI to identify moods and emotions in music. on the TechCrunch Disrupthow
Radio station SWR uses AI to let users to "Shuffle" live songs - Music AllyMusic radio persists in an era of hyper-personalised playlists, possibly because it offers a contrasting linear, set-and-forget experience. One of Germany's most popular radio stations, Südwestrundfunk (SWR), has launched a new radio app with the usual live-rewind and listen again functions, but is also trying something slightly different: AI-powered, in-show song personalisation.
Cyanite is an AI that can analyse and organise songs by mood and genre | MusicTechGerman tech company, Cyanite, has developed an AI system of the same name to analyse the mood and genre of music. This could be music that's available on Spotify or your own music that you choose to upload.
Calum WebbCommunity at Product Hunt
Hey ?Makers, What's new in Cyanite since your first launch?
Jakob Höflich
Maker
Co-Founder of Cyanite | Music & Tech
@calum Hey Calum! Good to hear from you and happy to share the two big updates with you: 1. You can now upload your own music into Cyanite and have it tagged on genre, mood, bpm, voice and energy level. 2. You can now find similar tracks in your own music library with any reference track from Spotify. e.g.: "Do I have a song in my library that sounds like The Weeknd - Blinding Lights?" --> These two features were the most requested ones.
Jakob Höflich
Maker
Co-Founder of Cyanite | Music & Tech
Hi Hunters & Diggers! We're super excited to share our second Cyanite version with you. Our goal is to empower players in the music industry with AI technology to better work with today's masses of music and to easily integrate AI into their workflows. We are based in Berlin & Mannheim, GER, and work with forward-thinking companies from the areas of publishing, production music, and radio. Feel free to contact us! We are always excited to exchange ideas and share our vision about the future of music. We hope you have fun with the tool and that it contributes to your work with music. The Cyanite team P.S. For the coders: we also have everything published via our API - check it out here: https://api-docs.cyanite.ai/
