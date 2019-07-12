Discussion
Jakob Höflich
Hey Product Hunters! 🖖🏻 We started CYANITE just at the beginning of this year with the goal of making powerful music decisions for your videos easier through objective data. We’ve realized in many interviews with video creators and creatives that finding the right music is still an extremely difficult, subjective, stressful and tedious task. We’ve probably all seen a video before where the music somewhat felt off. With a rising tendency due to more and more available music and greater demands for visual content. CYANITE is our first step towards better and safer decisions when it comes to music. The free AI-based tool lets you visualize pre-defined emotions within songs and compare them amongst each other. This can help you in backing up your decision-making, especially when the clock is ticking or clients are hard to convince. CYANITE is especially useful for: ▶︎ DIY video creators, that need support finding the best song for their video? ▶︎ Musicians and artists that want to pitch their music to films, ads, brands or games. ▶︎ Music fans who want to create cool playlists. ▶︎ Agencies and brands who have the choice between many different songs. 🔥 Over the last 6 months, we’ve put so much dedication and love into creating an intuitive solution for many different people working with music, so we really appreciate your feedback from various angles and backgrounds. If you have any ideas or suggestions, we’re all ears. 👏🙏🏻🎧
