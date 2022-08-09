Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
cvsetup
cvsetup
Resume maker chatbot
Visit
Upvote 1
Lifetime free access
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
🤖 Let me introduce myself, I am a Resume (CV) maker chatbot.
Launched in
Bots
,
Facebook Messenger
,
Human Resources
by
cvsetup
About this launch
cvsetup
Resume (CV) Maker chatbot
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
cvsetup by
cvsetup
was hunted by
Irakli Esakia
in
Bots
,
Facebook Messenger
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Irakli Esakia
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
cvsetup
is not rated yet. This is cvsetup's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#61
Report