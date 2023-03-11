Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
CVBuild
CVBuild
A platform to build resume and online portfolio for free
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
CVBuild is a free platform where you can build your resume and online portfolio. Grant yourself access to a modern resume, quality PDF and a minimalist(simple) personal online portfolio/ website.
Launched in
Productivity
by
CVBuild
monday.com for productivity
Ad
Turn your team into a productivity powerhouse
About this launch
CVBuild
A platform to build resume and online portfolio for free.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
CVBuild by
CVBuild
was hunted by
chryzcode.dev
in
Productivity
. Made by
chryzcode.dev
. Featured on March 11th, 2023.
CVBuild
is not rated yet. This is CVBuild's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#324
Report