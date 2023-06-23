Products
CV Spruce
CV Spruce
AI-Assisted CV Formatting for Recruiters
Save hours each month by letting the power of AI format your CVs for you before you send them to your clients. Just upload your logo, input the candidate’s details, add the CV, and voilà – your professionally formatted CV is ready in mere seconds!
Launched in
Hiring
SaaS
Human Resources
CV Spruce
About this launch
CV Spruce
AI-Assisted CV Formatting for Recruiters
CV Spruce by
CV Spruce
Jamie Bohanna
Hiring
SaaS
Human Resources
Jamie Bohanna
. Featured on June 23rd, 2023.
CV Spruce
is not rated yet. This is CV Spruce's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#50
Week rank
#280
