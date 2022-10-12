Products
CV Maker
CV Maker
Mobile application for resume creation
Writing a resume can be stressful, confusing, and time-consuming if you do it all on your own.
Included features:
1) Professional templates
2) Export to PDF
3) Offline support
4) Sync between devices
5) Multi-languages
Android
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
CV Maker: Create your resume
About this launch
CV Maker: Create your resume
Mobile application for resume creation
CV Maker by
CV Maker: Create your resume
was hunted by
Alex Zakira
in
Android
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
Alex Zakira
. Featured on October 12th, 2022.
CV Maker: Create your resume
is not rated yet. This is CV Maker: Create your resume's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#114
