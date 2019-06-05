CV Compiler 2.0
The fastest way to upgrade your tech resume
#1 Product of the DayToday
Designed for software engineers, (product) managers and designers, our app finds weak spots in resumes, and suggests immediate personalized improvements, with examples.
Andrew StetsenkoMaker
Hey Hunters 👋 Super excited to introduce CV Compiler 2.0 today. First off, thank you @diskevich for hunting us again. When we first announced CV Compiler about six months ago, we were overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm for the product. Thousands of tech professionals have fine-tuned their resumes with the CV Compiler app since then, some have even landed a challenging new job with their new, revamped resumes. So, what’s new in CV Compiler 2.0? Here are some of the changes we're most excited about: - New and improved “resume-checking” algorithms, more tips, examples, and useful content. - Improved UX. - The app now works not only for software engineers but also for less “technical” and creative professions like designers and product managers. - Data-driven insights based on over 5,000 jobs vacancies. - A downloadable PDF file with all suggested improvements. (Now, you can work on your resume even on a plane.) - A newly launched blog with tech career insights. And last, but not least, the current version of CV Compiler also works for freshmen who are learning to code and can be fully granted by your coding bootcamp or university. Click here for details. Give the updated CV Compiler a try today! We’ve got a 10% off promo code for you: PH10. In the meantime, we'll be around all day to answer your questions. Andrew
Denis DinkevichHunter
Great news! 🤩
Andrew StetsenkoMaker
@diskevich Thanks again for hunting us today :)
Aaron O'Leary
Whats new in this version?
Andrew StetsenkoMaker
@aaronoleary Thanks a lot for your question! Hopefully I've answered it in my "intro" comment.
Anne-Charlotte Lazou
Definitly the best tool to improve a resume !
Andrew StetsenkoMaker
@anne_charlotte_lazou Thank you for your kind words!
Jacob Jacquet
Awesome work!
Andrew StetsenkoMaker
@jacob_rezi Thanks!
