CV Bot

Chat to create your professional CV/Resume

Create your professional resume/CV in minutes via a simple and fun chat. Choose the look of your CV/resume from our collection of professional templates and download in PDF. Developers can hook to the API to create widgets or their white-labeled Resume Builder
How a WhatsApp chat gave birth to CV BotAs a software developer, I am always short of time as there is always something to do - either reworking old codes to new releases or learning something new. So when a friend chats me up to say "hey Tim can you create a CV for me?".
Medium
A friend asked me to create a CV for her, when I was asking her the questions I needed to create the CV, the idea of CV Bot came to mind.
