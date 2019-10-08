Deals
CUUR
CUUR
A powerful fast-acting beverage recovery
Health and Fitness
Tech
solution to preemptively target the symptoms caused by alcohol consumption.
Featured
14 minutes ago
Vital Technologies Raises $8M in Funding | FinSMEs
Vital Technologies , an Israeli supplements startup developing pharma-class recovery beverage products, raised $8m in funding to date. Backers included private investors in the USA and Israel. The company is using the funds for R&D, production and marketing of CUUR® in the USA.
Vital Technologies Fights Hangovers with CUUR® | TechBullion
Vital Technologies, with its serious nature of exploring and fighting the effects of alcohol consumption, has done an extensive research before the launch of CUUR®. CUUR is the culmination of nearly a decade long study and research into the subject. The study also included 27 different human trials, which translates into thousands of subjects.
