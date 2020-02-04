Discussion
No reviews yet
Kyle Samera
Maker
Hey Hunters!👋 Cute Root is my favorite venture yet. Plantable cards are a fun way to show someone you care in a unique way. I hope to answer any questions you may have about the cards, seed paper, and Cute Root in general. Let me know in the comments! I'll kick it off with some notes about Cute Root: ♻️ Our cards are made from 100% recycled, post-consumer material from schools and companies 🌱 You only need to plant part of the card (yes you can save the thoughtful message!) 📦 We are launching business fulfillment soon if you'd like to send Cute Root cards to clients and customers entirely automated Thank you Product Hunt and happy early Valentine's Day!
