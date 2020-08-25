discussion
Nick Allen
Maker
Hey everyone! Nick here, founder of Cutback Coach. A bit about me: I grew up in a household with 2 recovering alcoholics (now 30+ years sober!), so when I started drinking in high school, I had a lot of help in recognizing my own proclivities and tendencies around alcohol. I’ve spent the last 15 years building awareness around my habits, through many ups and downs. In exploring apps and services in the alcohol health space, I found a large concentration of products focused on helping problem drinkers get sober, but very few options for those who enjoy drinking and have no desire to quit, but who could nonetheless benefit from increased awareness about the role alcohol plays in their overall health and wellness. Cutback Coach is my attempt to fill this gap. My mission is to help **anyone who regularly drinks** — whether just a little or kind of a lot — to optimize their drinking to achieve quality of life benefits like sleeping better, losing weight, waking up with more energy, and saving money. I want to make tracking drinks as common and socially accepted as tracking calories and steps. And just like you don't need to be extremely out of shape to benefit from tracking diet and exercise, I believe you don't need to be a "problem drinker" to benefit from increased awareness about your alcohol consumption. Cutback Coach is a simple, behavioral psychology-backed system for planning and tracking your drinking. Instead of another app, we've started with **SMS as our core delivery mechanism**, so we meet you where you are in the text inbox. I believe text is the perfect channel for habit forming products that require frequent engagement, given the reduced friction to participation the channel enables. I invite you to check out the product and let me know what you think. You'll be surprised how small changes to your drinking can have a big impact on your overall health and wellness. **And the best part? Product Hunters can get started with a free month, no credit card required!** I'd love to hear what you think. Check it out and drop a comment below!
