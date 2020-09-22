  1. Home
Customico

Access 110 beautifully crafted, minimalist icons for iOS 14.

make your phone more yours now. access beautifully crafted more than 110 minimalist icons for iOS 14 now.
Tolga Cavdar
Hey Hunters! In the iOS ecosystem, we can finally change app icons. I've been waiting for this for a long time. You can now get icons designed and compiled with philosophy of minimalism. I'm open to more icon and theme ideas for customico. Once you have an account, you can access new themes and updates for lifetime. Don't miss the limited price. ✅ Multiple color choice ✅ 110+ custom icons ✅ High-quality icons ✅ Access to future updates P.S. If the icon you are looking for is not in this set, don't worry. you can make a request with the "request icon" function on the board. Cheers, Tolga
Rhys Webber
The icons are really nice, the instructions on the website are super clear and helpful!
Tolga Cavdar
@rhyswebber01 hey! I am so glad you liked it, I hope it becomes part of your life! 🤗
