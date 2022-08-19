Products
Customerlytics Audience Builder
Customerlytics Audience Builder
Increase your ads conversions with lookalike audience
Customerlytics lets you create detailed lookalike audiences by automatically transferring the customers you have segmented in your Shopify store to Facebook and Instagram Ads.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
by
Customerlytics: Audience Builder
About this launch
Customerlytics: Audience Builder
Increase your ads conversions with lookalike audience
Customerlytics Audience Builder by
Customerlytics: Audience Builder
was hunted by
Mustafa Talha Boz
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Mustafa Talha Boz
. Featured on August 19th, 2022.
Customerlytics: Audience Builder
is not rated yet. This is Customerlytics: Audience Builder's first launch.
