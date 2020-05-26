Customer Insight for Shopify

Discussion
Michał 'Quarties' Sypko
Hello Hunters! We're happy to present to you the newest enhancement to our native Shopify integration - Customer Insight. We want to provide store owners with valuable information about their customers while chatting with them inside the LiveChat app and make the conversations more personalized. With LiveChat, you can implement an easy to use live chat feature in your Shopify store. By talking directly with customers, you can collect real-time customer feedback, boost sales, and manage customer relationships with ease. The Customer Insight is here to improve your work and contribute to an increase in conversion rate. As you talk to clients on your store's live chat, you can access all the data related to a particular client, e.g., customer profile in Shopify and shopping histories. To make things even better, with Customer Insight, you can share product recommendations to suggest complementary products based on what's already inside the customer's cart.
