Customer Insight for BigCommerce

Łukasz Wardęga
MakerCreative one.
Hello ProductHunt! We’re happy to present to you our native integration with BigCommerce. With that, you can boost your sales by providing an industry leading messaging platform. Having LiveChat on your BigCommerce website means that you can proactively engage on-site visitors at the different points in the sales journey. In addition, you can include a pre-chat survey for lead generation, use chat engaging features like a popup chaw window, eye-catchers and much more. But wait, that’s not all! Anytime you need to manage your cooperation with a client on BigCommerce, the Customer Insight will help you do that via the LiveChat Agent App. You can make the purchase processes easier for your visitors with suggestions based on what’s inside their carts. Plus, LiveChat allows you to send product recommendations known as Product Cards right in the chat widget. Each recommendation consists of an image, description, and a button linked to a product page in your BigCommerce store. We’d be happy to hear from you!
