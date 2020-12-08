Customer Alerts by Deduce

  1. Home
Deduce stops account takeover fraud with a service that sends email alerts if a login is suspicious (a new device, location or behavior). You gain improved security around logins, more trust with customers, and less regulatory and reputational risk.
1 Review5.0/5
Ari Jacoby
Maker
CEO, Deduce.com
The Internet giants, like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple, have been sending suspicious login alerts for a few years. Deduce has democratized this capability for every company to protect their users on a custom branded basis. At its core, the Deduce Identity Network is powered by a coalition of over 150,000 sites who share indicators of account compromise with us in real-time. This intelligence stops account takeover attacks before they become a problem.
Brian FoleyCEO, Buddytruk
Cool product. Simple, straightforward product that every internet business should use
