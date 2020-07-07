Discussion
Alex Furman
Maker
Hey everyone! At my last company we had a knowledge base we needed to share with customers that was stuck at the URL of the SaaS we were using (since they didn't support custom domains). Our customers were tired of seeing links like insertsaasgiant.net/ourcompany/wiki — this wasn't ideal for our brand and customer relationships. So we created customDomainer, which lets you put any public site behind a custom domain. That way our customers saw the knowledge base at wiki.ourcompany.com, instead of randomsitetheydidntrecognise.com. It's early days but we're excited to share this with the PH community. We'd love to hear your feedback!
