Custom Wordle
Custom Wordle
Wordle for the classroom
Make and share your own words in this version of Wordle! This version lets you generate a link for a custom word of any length for you to share with others. The main use case has been seen in the classroom for teachers to engage their kids!
Free Games
Education
Tech
Custom Wordle
About this launch
Custom Wordle by
Custom Wordle
Pallav Agarwal
Free Games
Education
Tech
. Featured on June 12th, 2022.
Custom Wordle
is not rated yet. This is Custom Wordle's first launch.
