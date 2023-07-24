Products
Home
→
Product
→
Custom Slack Bot
Custom Slack Bot
Create a Slack bot trained on your knowledge base
Easiest way to create a Slack bot trained on your knowledge base How it works? - Train it on help docs/websites/pdf - Give it a specific role - Add it to your slack workspace
Launched in
Slack
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Torq AI
About this launch
Custom Slack Bot by
was hunted by
Danny Chu
in
Slack
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Danny Chu
,
Shivansh Mehendiratta
,
Andrew Pierno
,
Enrique Giménez
and
Pablo Cardozo
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
Custom Slack Bot
is not rated yet. This is Custom Slack Bot's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
