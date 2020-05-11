Custom Illustrations by Design Pickle

Discussion
Kate Rooney
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Kate here from the Design Pickle team. We are really excited to launch Custom Illustrations as a standalone product. To be honest, we meant to launch yesterday and hit roadblock after roadblock...c'est la vie 🤷🏻♀️ Design Pickle is a flat-rate graphic design subscription service. After launching in 2015, we've seen tremendous growth but soon realized something was missing. Graphic design has always been our bread and butter, but we saw a big uptick in design requests for custom portraits, floorplans, etc. — and that demand kept growing. A few months ago, we beta tested Custom Illustrations with our clients and saw firsthand how transformative it was. So today, we release this beast into the wild! If you have any questions — about the product, illustrations, graphic design, pickles — please shoot them my way. Personally, I'm so proud of what we've created and how hard the team has worked to make this idea come to life. I hope you're all staying safe and sane out there! Cheers, Kate
Custom Illustration is a game changer for creating content. I never realized until I had access to it how many of my creative ideas fell into the illustration bucket and weren't graphic design requests! Now I'm really able to create anything I can think up!
