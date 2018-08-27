Log InSign up

Custom Crypto Exchange

Monetize your crypto audience with easy steps

Custom Crypto Exchange allows website owners and influencers to create a customised exchange and add it to their website in under 2 minutes with zero code, to help freelancers and bloggers and individual who contribute to the crypto ecosystem in monetising.

- 2 min setup. ZERO CODE.

- 75% Revenue share

- 300+ coins

  • Yadunandan BatchuBitcoin Enthusiast
    Pros: 

    It was very simple to integrate.

    Absolutely no code placement - no hassle.

    Allowed self-branding with logo and backgrounds.

    Cons: 

    Nothing seems to stop me to get this up and running on my domain.

    It is so cool!

    I had my custom blog hosted on blogger. Tried integrating them and the process was like a breeze. Just had to update my CNAME record and was live in about 15 minutes. Do checkout (https://crypto.tabloid11.in) and exchange a variety of crypto coins for your favourite coin. (My favourite is #bitcoin :) )

    Yadunandan Batchu has used this product for one week.
    Comments (2)
  • AayushiBlockchain Developer
    Pros: 

    Design seem to be excellent, would be easy to integrate into my website without writing a code.

    Cons: 

    None

    Luanching my own crypto exchange without writing code seem to be a very good idea, I think you guys can provide a payment option button also so that I can receive any of the crypto directly into my BTC wallet.

    Aayushi has used this product for one day.
    Comments (1)

Ashish SinghalMakerPro@ashish343 · Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.co
Hi, I am Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder, and CEO, CoinSwitch.co Custom Crypto Exchange is built for website owners and influencers to set up an instant exchange on their website and monetize their website visitors. Key Features: 1> 2 Minute Setup. ZERO CODE. 2> 75% Revenue Share. 3> Choose From Over 300+ Coins And 45,000 Exchange. 4> Customisable To Match Your Website Theme. You can get your own custom crypto exchange here: https://coinswitch.co/tools?ref=... I will be happy to answer any questions you might have :)
