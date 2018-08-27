Custom Crypto Exchange
Monetize your crypto audience with easy steps
Custom Crypto Exchange allows website owners and influencers to create a customised exchange and add it to their website in under 2 minutes with zero code, to help freelancers and bloggers and individual who contribute to the crypto ecosystem in monetising.
- 2 min setup. ZERO CODE.
- 75% Revenue share
- 300+ coins
Reviews
- Pros:
It was very simple to integrate.
Absolutely no code placement - no hassle.
Allowed self-branding with logo and backgrounds.Cons:
Nothing seems to stop me to get this up and running on my domain.
It is so cool!
I had my custom blog hosted on blogger. Tried integrating them and the process was like a breeze. Just had to update my CNAME record and was live in about 15 minutes. Do checkout (https://crypto.tabloid11.in) and exchange a variety of crypto coins for your favourite coin. (My favourite is #bitcoin :) )Yadunandan Batchu has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Design seem to be excellent, would be easy to integrate into my website without writing a code.Cons:
None
Luanching my own crypto exchange without writing code seem to be a very good idea, I think you guys can provide a payment option button also so that I can receive any of the crypto directly into my BTC wallet.Aayushi has used this product for one day.