Custom Canvas Creator by Canvasar

Kevin Natanzon
Hi Product Hunt! Canvasar.com was launched last year as a marketplace to discover beautiful canvases created by Unsplash photographers. Since then, the number one feature request was the ability to preview and print custom canvases. With a few days left for Valentine's day, we’re launching a set of features that will help users solve their Valentine's gift. The Canvasar builder enables customers to use beautiful templates and overlays. The breakthrough innovation is the ability to preview canvases in AR without downloading any app. It just works on the Safari mobile web browser! Thank you to all the PH community for your support on each product launch. You can use the discount code “Producthunt” to get 15% OFF!
