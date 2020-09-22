discussion
Tolga Cavdar
Makerproduct designer. front-end developer.
Hey Hunters! In the iOS ecosystem, we can finally change app icons. I've been waiting for this for a long time. You can now get icons designed and compiled with philosophy of minimalism. I'm open to more icon and theme ideas for customico. Once you have an account, you can access new themes and updates for lifetime. Don't miss the limited price. ✅ Multiple color choice ✅ 110+ custom icons ✅ High-quality icons ✅ Access to future updates P.S. If the icon you are looking for is not in this set, don't worry. you can make a request with the "request icon" function on the board. Cheers, Tolga
