Cusp

Anonymous, temporary group texts that you can paywall.

Host a temporary group text, powered by SMS, that's anonymous and shareable anywhere. No app downloads. Optionally charge people to join, and earn.
Groups are deactivated after the chosen duration - up to an hour. Host for free, or charge up to $50 to join.
