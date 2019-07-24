Deals
Cusp
Cusp
Anonymous, temporary group texts that you can paywall.
Messaging
Freelance
+ 2
Host a temporary group text, powered by SMS, that's anonymous and shareable anywhere. No app downloads. Optionally charge people to join, and earn.
Groups are deactivated after the chosen duration - up to an hour. Host for free, or charge up to $50 to join.
