Hi Product Hunt, My name is Cody and I am a co-founder of Cushion (https://www.trycushion.com). Cushion helps you ensure you can always make ends meet by stabilizing your income, smoothing in times of plenty/scarcity and guiding you on how to strengthen your financial foundation. We think the way people talk about saving for emergencies needs a refresh, the "rule of thumb" mentality is clearly suboptimal as many of us have different risk levels dictated by our lifestyles. By automatically adjusting to global & individual risk levels, your "cushion" will adapt, increasing and decreasing in its target size. For us, COVID-19 was just another wake-up call that we need to prioritize protecting our finances, and with the pace that the world currently moves at, uncertainty may just be the new normal. We strive to build the tools to help people optimize their emergency funds, to help freelancers with volatile incomes manage their cash flows, and to help us all sleep a little easier. A little about us I have the pleasure of working with a passionate team bolstered by years of experience in both finance and technology and an overarching vision of simplifying some of the complexity that litters the world of personal finance - and hopefully, make a difference in some people's lives. Any/all feedback is welcome and appreciated! Cody reply
Looks like very useful product for these hard days! Congrats on your launch! 👏👏👏
@thalion_pb Thank you Thalion! Looking forward to building something useful for folks in these tricky times.
