Cursor Chat Anywhere
Add Figma like cursor chat to your own products
🏷 Free
Design Tools
+ 3
With cursor chat, users could enjoy co-browsing experience, feel free to talk with friends on webpage they like, work together to reduce the loneliness. This is the fastest method to add cursor chat to a Next.js app.
