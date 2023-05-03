Products
Currl

Currl

A free text-based social bookmarking website

Currl is a free text-based social bookmarking website. You can collect the links you love from around the web, you can also store them privately or share them publicly with your followers.
Launched in
Social Media
 by
Currl
About this launch
was hunted by
vasanth
in Social Media. Made by
vasanth
. Featured on May 4th, 2023.
