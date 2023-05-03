Products
Home
→
Product
→
Currl
Currl
A free text-based social bookmarking website
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Currl is a free text-based social bookmarking website. You can collect the links you love from around the web, you can also store them privately or share them publicly with your followers.
Launched in
Social Media
by
Currl
About this launch
Currl
A free text-based social bookmarking website
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Currl by
Currl
was hunted by
vasanth
in
Social Media
. Made by
vasanth
. Featured on May 4th, 2023.
Currl
is not rated yet. This is Currl's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report