This app supercharges your Mac ⚡️
- Better organize and track your time spent across apps and desktops!
- Get app usage stats at a glance (even when you're full screen)
- Add persistent names and custom icons to virtual desktops (macOS calls them "Spaces")
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Spencer DaileyMaker@spencenow · maker; editor at Techmeme
Hey everyone! I love making tools to streamline my life, and I love doing work on my Mac. CurrentKey Stats was me jamming on those two notes for several months. You can grab it for *free* on the Mac App store today! I hope you enjoy it! - Simple: Tracks how you spend time across apps, for free. No big deal, a lot of apps do that. - Privacy-first: It never sends your app usage data to a remote server. Ever. - Deeper: It tracks how you spend time across your virtual desktops and lets you give them distinct names in the app's menubar popover. (Mission Control just calls them "Desktop 1", "Desktop 2" etc). - Streamlined: instantly jump between those desktops via a dropdown, and give them a unique icon. Handy! All of the above ^ is free *forever* with the app! (I initially planned on going the "free trial" route, but... lets just say I have feelings about that now.) For those wanting more views into their data, the ability to export 10+ reports, custom colors for icons, and more, there are two in-app purchases that unlock these features. Mac App Store link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/... Thank you! 🙌 - Spencer PS - I was up at 4am to post this early in the day. I plan to get a few hours of sleep, after which point, I would love to respond to any and all feedback you may have. Ty! 🙏
Upvote Share·