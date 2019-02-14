Currency Menu

Discover exchange rates directly from your menu.
The perfect companion for travellers and digital nomads.
Features:
- Select your preferred main currency
- Monitor as many currencies as you need
- Built in calculator in base of your selected currencies
Maxi GimenezMaker@gmaxi_ · Engineer
Hey everyone! Last month I decided to join "12 startups in 12 months challenge", so the first official release was Listefy.co, now less than a month after I'm launching my first (ever) macOS application. I'm an active traveller myself and I've struggling with currencies conversion apps a lot, thats why I decided to make this menubar application for MacOS, to check easily the current rate exchange of my preferred currencies and also a built in calculator 😄 (among other features). Why is paid 💵? simple, I need to generate some revenue to pay servers/domains/services to continue doing products 🚀 Any feedback will be appreciated!
