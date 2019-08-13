Discussion
Alex Mezhevikin
👋 Hello Product Hunt! My name is Alex Mezhevikin. I’m an indie developer from 🇷🇺 Russia. I’d like to present my Currency converter for iOS. 🤔 Problem In my opinion, an ideal currency converter should have: ✔ Offline mode for traveling. ✔ All world currencies. ✔ Widget, to convert fast. ✔ Calculator (+ - × ÷). ✔ Work with the clipboard. ✔ Search currency by name, alternate name, code. ✔ Data Source Independence. ✔ Individual currency list for each user. ✔ Main world languages. ✔ Nice user interface. There is no app in the Appstore that can do all this. So I decided to make own app. 🤘Solution On 1 August, I released the first version to AppStore. I developed the app alone in 3 months. The app was written in Swift 5, also I use Laravel for the server-side. My server aggregates exchange rates from 5 different providers. So the app does not depend on one data source. 💵 Monetization The app is free but contains ads. For those who do not like ads, there is a premium account for $3 per year. 📅 Plans Later I’d like to port my app to the web, Android and Apple Watch. 😊 I can't wait to hear what you think. Please do not hesitate to ask me any question. 🙏 Thank you very much!
Really nice execution! Some additional things that come to mind: - Determine currency based on location - Saved conversion pair
Hello @roman_tsegelskyi ! 1. This is on my task list. 2. That’s good idea. I will think about it. Thank you very much!
Really useful ! Pro : Ease of use / offline mode. Con : None
@johan_bavaud I'm glad you like it! Thanks!
