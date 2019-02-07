Curler is the most straightforward Uptime Monitoring for your website, blog or whatever.
- Pros:
Works nice with my websites. Simple and free. Nothing else is needed.Cons:
May be too simple?
I like how it looks btwAndrew D has used this product for one day.
Matvey Kukuy
Hello, PH! The idea came after some research on how existing Uptime Monitorings work. We designed Curler to be much more straightforward. It should take no more than 30 seconds to set everything up. Your feedback is welcome!
Ildar I
Good work guys, I really like the design Good luck 🚀
