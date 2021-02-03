discussion
Marley Xiong
Maker
After dozens of iterations, @noahtren, @yvonne_chen2, @jonathan_xu1 and I are excited to launch Curius, a seamless way to annotate the web with friends. We wanted a way to passively share cool links, learn together and save specific parts we found interesting. We'd love for you to check it out, and send any feedback or feature requests our way! Check us out at https://curius.app Features - 👍 One click signup - ✅ One click bookmark - ✨ Public highlights - 💬 Comment threads - 📶 Social activity feed - 👋 Groups to join by topic - 🔎 Personal and global bookmark search - 🗂️ Organize bookmarks with tags Future plans - 📄 Full PDF highlighting support - 🎨 Curated topics for you - ❤️ Link recommendations
I’ve been using Curius for a while now and have been pleasantly surprised by how it makes reading online more active. Friends can recommend readings to you and engage in discussion on a shared article/paper of interest. Discovery of new content through friends is also surprisingly good in many situations.