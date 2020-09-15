  1. Home
  2.  → Curious Karen

Curious Karen

Surveys that your customers will actually want to answer.

Curious Karen uses chatbot format to create beautiful engaging surveys.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Felipe Coimbra
Maker
Let us know what you think about a chatbot format for a survey? You can try this sample: https://www.curiouskaren.com/karen
Upvote
Share