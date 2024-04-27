Launches
Curiosity Quench

Curiosity Quench

Turn your interests into action plans

Free
Curiosity Quench helps you explore your own unique interests with a list of 1000+ "curiosities". Allowing you to get a custom daily plan to take action on what YOU are interested in. Less screen time, more time spent on the things you actually enjoy.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Virtual Assistants
 by
Curiosity Quench
Pump
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Expo
Expo
2,031 upvotes
Without expo I never would have been able to turn the web app into a mobile app now on android and apple. they made working with react native so easy and pushing updates an absolute breeze.
Supabase
Supabase
8,483 upvotes
Supabase is by far the easiest database for me to not mess up. I used supabase to authenticate my users and also keep data safe with their simple UI for RLS.
ShipFast
934 upvotes
ShipFast helped me launch the first version of Curiosity Quench back when I was a noob coder and helped me get my first customers. I wouldn't be here without it.
About this launch
Curiosity Quench
Curiosity QuenchTurn your interests into action plans
Curiosity Quench by
Curiosity Quench
was hunted by
jack friks
in Productivity, Education, Virtual Assistants. Made by
jack friks
. Featured on April 28th, 2024.
Curiosity Quench
is not rated yet. This is Curiosity Quench's first launch.
