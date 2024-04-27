Expo 2,031 upvotes

Without expo I never would have been able to turn the web app into a mobile app now on android and apple. they made working with react native so easy and pushing updates an absolute breeze.

Supabase 8,483 upvotes

Supabase is by far the easiest database for me to not mess up. I used supabase to authenticate my users and also keep data safe with their simple UI for RLS.

ShipFast 934 upvotes

ShipFast helped me launch the first version of Curiosity Quench back when I was a noob coder and helped me get my first customers. I wouldn't be here without it.