Curba
Curba
Curb your ego
Indie Games
Curb your ego in Curba and try to make 432 points or more.
Simply pick up the coins, don't cross your tail and don't hit the border. Shrink your tail with a soft touch and keep in mind that the game is highly addictive. Fun for the whole family.
