Curb Your Consumerism

James Robert Somers
Maker
Before you make a purchase do you ever think about the time you worked and energy put into being able to afford it? Why does making a $10 purchase feel the same as making a $100 or $1000 purchase online? This add-on helps raise your awareness and make more meaningful purchases online. While shopping online, it encourages you to stop and think before you hit the purchase button by showing you how long you had to work to earn the money needed for the purchase. It helps you save money, reduce your consumption habits and work towards a more sustainable future for the planet. This is a project I've been working on in my spare time and while there's still lots of ideas and improvements I've got in mind, the concept that we can build systems that support us day to day to make better decisions for ourselves and the environment is really exciting. Happy to take your questions and feedback.
