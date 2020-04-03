Discussion
Adam Haynes
Maker
Covid-19 is forcing people to do curbside delivery to protect employees and customers. While our parent company, FSG Smart Buildings, isn't really in the food delivery space we care deeply about small businesses. Our product team built this to fill the need that many small businesses feel is financially out of reach to them. There is a lot that curb to car doesn't do. What it does do is provide an easy way to know your customers are waiting at the curb.
Nice touch with the cat in your gallery image. I purchased something online for curbside pickup at Best Buy yesterday. It was very slick.
Maker
@rrhoover Thanks for checking it out. Our normal business works closely with a lot of retail and QSR company types and we felt like we should try to do offer a little help if at all possible. Many big brands have their own apps and processes to make it, relatively, smooth for consumers. We're hoping Curb-to-Car can make it just a little easier for those businesses that don't have an existing answer but are trying to continue offering their goods. We've heard a lot of good feedback in the past few days from owners of single restaurants and small chains that can't afford to change out their whole POS or buy/build branded apps. We've found it's especially useful for businesses that are focusing on ordering by phone. Curb-to-car paired with printed signage on doors or small cheap banner helps the business operators keep track of which customers are waiting for them.
