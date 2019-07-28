Discussion
Timothy Tan
Hey PH, Tim from Curatour here. We are building what dedicated travel planners need - a travel curator for the web. Travel information is all around the internet in various forms from the catalogs on OTAs, youtube videos, Instagram feeds and blogs. We found out from our interviews from the people who plan their own trips or volunteer to, that they spend a lot of time in research and take up to 1 - 3 months of planning. They're just trying to figure out the perfect itinerary for their loved ones or friends. We believe that we can help, we'll index and curate the web's travel content to help them just discover their itinerary without having to search for it. The current version should work on any text article. As it's still a beta stage build, future enhancements would include indexing images and videos to further power the recommendations engine we would so love to build - if it is wanted. We’re a team of two tech co-founders who recently graduated from university. In the spirit of pursuing the idea we had since January 2019, we designed, planned and finally took about one month plus to build it. Then we took what we had to RISECONF HK 2019 under their alpha programme. The aim was to find investment to finance ourselves and continue the experiment. Note: we went there without launching it publicly - just doing private tests with about 100 friends and family. To our delight the attendees we met liked the idea but though investors said nice things - send me your deck, its interesting... it usually ended with a question we've come to dread - what's your traction like? Now, a few weeks later and a little wiser, we're hoping to put our learning and experience at RISE to good use. We'd really love to get some feedback and we're happy to answer questions! Thank you! 🙏🙏
